Letter: Tourists should find other funding

[Regarding “Safe at Home? A Look Back at Asheville’s Precarious Pro Baseball History,” Jan. 18, Xpress:]

I much regret the current trend for municipalities to pay for fancy stadiums on behalf of professional sports teams. I would say: Let the Tourists’ organization pay or let another municipality step in to foot the bill.

With a major league team, at least there might be some plausible argument that it helps the local economy — not so for minor league baseball.

I don’t mind having a minor league team here and may even go to the games sometimes, but I don’t think it makes sense for taxpayers to foot the bill.

— Lou Lieb

Asheville