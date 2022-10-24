Letter: This is the moment to elect Maggie

Our city has been stressed and pushed to its limits over the past several years. That is why I feel we need Maggie Ullman Berthiaume on City Council in this moment. Maggie is a thinker, a listener and a doer. She is exactly the leader we need to meet the challenges of our community’s future.

I have known Maggie for 14 years. I worked directly with her when she was the sustainability director for the city. Maggie is a natural collaborator and teammate. I saw Maggie work with citizens, activists and every city department to find ways to make our community better. Asheville is still benefiting from the many programs that Maggie helped create, including reducing the city’s energy use and saving $1 million annually on energy spending.

Maggie listens, asks good questions, works well with others and has the knowledge and skills to navigate the systems of local government to turn ideas into actions.

As a 20-plus year resident of Asheville, a small-business owner, a nonprofit volunteer and believer in civic duty, I am excited to support Maggie for City Council. Please join me in casting a vote for Maggie during early voting or on Nov. 8.

— Duncan McPherson

Asheville

Editor’s note: McPherson reports volunteering for Berthiaume’s campaign.