Letter: Vote for Democratic candidates who share our values

It is my hope that when you cast your votes for the upcoming midterm elections that you take into consideration the future of our democracy, our country and our lives.

For the past six years, I have listened to the messages coming from the Republican Party. They have been divisive, hateful, racist, untruthful and tend to incite acts of violence. They are anti-education, anti-climate-change initiatives, anti-immigration, anti-journalists and honest news reporting, anti-LGBTQ, anti-gun-control legislation, against the separation of church and state, etc. I have no idea what they are for. They have banned abortions, which have put girls’ and women’s lives in danger. They are banning books. They don’t want our children to learn the facts of history. Robert F. Kennedy once said, “There are people in every time and every land who want to stop history in its tracks. They fear the future, mistrust the present, and invoke the security of a comfortable past which, in fact, never existed.”

The Republicans are forcing their religious beliefs on others. They seem to support dictators and want a fascist government. They have incited an insurrection and attempted a coup. They act as if they can do or say anything, as they have not had any consequences for their actions. They have wreaked havoc onto our country. I am 70 years old and have never thought something like this would be happening in the U.S.

Before Trump came into power, I wasn’t so concerned about whether a Democrat or Republican was in power. It didn’t seem to impact my life one way or another. The main difference was about the amount of government involvement, so I had thought. The Republican Party that we once knew is no longer with us. The messages that the Republicans are repeating on television have been so disturbing that I believe that it is truly damaging us all. I feel compelled to speak out. I wish there were a Federal Communications Commission ruling that no political official can make public comments that are untruthful, hateful or incite acts of violence.

Regarding the midterm elections, it is essential that we choose candidates who share our values. Do you want a party in control that wants to destroy our democracy or do you want a party that wants to maintain our democracy? Do you want people on the courts who vote their personal beliefs or for their party line or people who base decisions on laws and what best serves our people?

The Republicans have been running ads against Cheri Beasley that are blatantly false. The ads are mean and nasty. They are spreading false information repeatedly and demonizing the opposition in an effort to influence people to vote for their candidate out of fear for the other person. Robert F. Kennedy once said, “What is dangerous about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.”

Cheri Beasley is running for U.S. Senate. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara is running for the U.S. House of Representatives. We have candidates running for the N.C. Supreme Court, for associate justice, for N.C. Court of Appeals, N.C. Senate, etc. We must choose wisely, not only for North Carolina but for our country’s future and well-being.

I understand that these are difficult times with the prices of everything going up, but this problem is worldwide. It is not due to Democrats’ actions. Do you want a party in control of making decisions for us that is constantly repeating negative messages, that blames, criticizes, demonizes, lies, spreads conspiracy theories, incites violence and hate, and offers no solutions to our problems? Or do you want a party in control that is trying to make things better and wants to find solutions? Do you want news that spreads lies or do you want honest, reliable and well-researched reporting?

None of this will matter if climate-change initiatives are not begun immediately. Our planet will become unlivable if we don’t act now. We must vote for the candidates that will do what they can to protect our lives and our country. Please give the Democrats an opportunity to succeed at improving our government. We must not lose faith in our democratic system. All that needs to be done will take sacrifices, changes and time. Please vote as if our lives depend on it because they really do. Thanks for your consideration.

— Ilene Logelin

Arden