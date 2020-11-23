Letter: Those who appreciate Vance will carry on his memory

I regret that I have been unable to locate the letter that was recently written in response to an article concerning the Vance Monument. I will say, however, that most all of the articles that I have read in your paper are not very complimentary to the monument; in fact, they are all, to my knowledge, in favor of tearing down or “repurposing” it for some other use. It’s a shame that those who want to have another monument recognizing some other person or cause are too lazy to raise funds to build something of their own.

If their monument is for someone that I find deserving, I would donate to it myself. No matter how much you find the Vance Monument offensive, it is at least equally offensive to those who have an appreciation of Gov. Vance for the difficult job he had to do from 1862-65 to hold this man responsible for all problems of society, real or imagined.

History cannot be changed; it is what it is. Weeping and gnashing of teeth will in the end be futile. Those of us who remember Gov. Vance with respect and thanks for his service to North Carolina will carry on his memory. Yes, he had his faults, but as Jesus Christ said, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

— Tom Vernon

Asheville