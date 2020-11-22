Letter: Speak out about what we want from police

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

On Oct. 26, another young Black man was killed by police in Philadelphia. Walter Wallace Jr. was shot multiple times by officers after his mother told them he had bipolar disorder and was in the midst of a mental health crisis. This unconscionable act parallels the August shooting of Grant Paul Dalton in Asheville, who was shot by officers as he exited an empty [city] bus. Dalton was known by police to have mental health diagnoses and substance use issues.

These two events highlight the inappropriateness and danger of allowing armed police to respond to individuals suffering from mental and emotional distress. They are also a sobering illustration of racial disparities in police encounters: Both Dalton and Wallace needed competent psychiatric crisis intervention. Responders in both incidents knew of their victims’ diagnoses and proceeded to fire their weapons. Dalton was shot once and survived. Dalton is white. Wallace was shot multiple times and is dead. Wallace was Black.

We do not need or want police responding to our friends, family and neighbors in despair. We do not want people of color, neurodivergent or differently abled folks to fear for their lives when they are crying out for help. Firearms do not de-escalate; caring mental health professionals do.

The city of Asheville recently passed an insulting 3% cut in the APD budget, one that trimmed the fat from innocuous [areas] like animal control. Please, Asheville, let’s continue to be vocal about these important issues through organizing, demonstrations and public comment at City Council meetings. Let’s demand ethical, compassionate care for everyone in our community and acknowledge that we cannot look to the police for these interventions.

— Megan Piscitelle
Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted the Asheville Police Department for clarification about what police knew about Dalton. We received the following response from police spokesperson Christina Hallingse: “This incident remains under review by the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, and there is no additional information we can provide at this time.

“Please note, it is standard procedure and the policy of the Asheville Police Department for all officer-involved shootings to be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, as well as reviewed by APD to ensure all departmental policies and procedures were followed.”

An Aug. 29 Citizen Times story reported that APD’s crisis negotiation team contacted Dalton’s mother during the incident, and she told them about her son’s mental illness.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.