Letter: Thumbs down on mocking corrupt county officials

While it is true that the recent Wanda Greene et al. scandal was a gross example of greed and entitlement gone wild, I was very disappointed that your editors thought it is funny to mock people who have been tried, justly convicted and are paying their debt to society [“Prison Pen Pals: Letters From Corrupt Buncombe County Officials,” Jan. 1, Xpress].

I have heard similar hardhearted attitudes about this from others in our community, and frankly, it surprised me. Is it a laudable act to steal from the public coffers with which you have been entrusted? No. Is it a worthy American value to mock the incarcerated who have succumbed to temptation in a society where wealth is seen as the measure of success? I think not.

— Sherrill Knight

Asheville