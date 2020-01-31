Letter: Wells offers a wise, thoughtful perspective

I support having Terri Wells be District 1 county commissioner. I have known Terri Wells for a few years now and am quite enthusiastic about her running to be county commissioner for District 1.

Terri is a good listener who is passionate about improving the quality of life for all the residents of our county, those living in our urban areas as well as those residing in our more distant rural sections. She values engagement in a political process that supports a better way of life for all residents of our county. Terri’s persistent personal engagement in local political concerns is a living testimony of this — and she is consistently seeking to encourage others to also engage in a democratic process that is truly inclusive.

I am a registered independent and often find myself straddling various party policies. Terri has my support because I have always found her perspective thoughtful and wise and her action to be encouraging everyone to be as involved as possible in addressing our collective needs and concerns as citizens of Buncombe County.

I have been a resident of Buncombe County since January 1977 and can’t think of anyone I would appreciate more having serve as a Buncombe County commissioner.

The Democratic primary is March 3, and I encourage everyone who is going to vote to consider Terri Wells’ platform carefully — to be found on her website terriwellsforcommissioner.com.

— John Johnson

Leicester

Editor’s note: Johnson reports that he is volunteering to help in Wells’ campaign.