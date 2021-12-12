Letter: Thumbs-ups for AVL Shares Space program

[Regarding “Temporary Asheville Space-sharing May Become Long Term,” Nov. 17, Xpress:] If we want our favorite restaurants to be there for us, we need to be accommodating of them during these complicated times.

Since so many of us are uncomfortable eating indoors because of the inability to provide safer spacing, we need to remain flexible for them to continue to offer outdoor accommodations so they can survive.

As Danny Meyer, the owner of Union Square Cafe and other great restaurants said, “I’ve never figured out how to make money with less than 80% occupancy.” The same same may be true for Asheville’s restaurants, too.

— Jeff Altman

Asheville