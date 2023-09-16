Letter: Time to retire ‘Best Of’ villain category

None among us would disagree that, as a nation, we’re plagued with divisiveness and lack of civil discourse.

Nor would few disagree that at some level, in some way, we’re all in this together. The need to coexist, civilly, in addressing what’s before us is paramount.

To that end, there’s no place in your “Best Of” to identify the top three local villains. It serves no purpose and doesn’t serve our community in any way.

I’d suggest, moving forward, you no longer include it as a category. Don’t be part of the problem.

— Bruce Kelly

Asheville

Editor’s response: Thank you for sharing your thoughts on the Best of WNC category. We continue to believe the category has validity in the form of honest feedback from community members. While today’s civic dialogue has grown more antagonistic, that doesn’t mean Xpress should suppress that feedback by eliminating the category — one that has a lengthy tradition in the years of Best of WNC.