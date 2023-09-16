Letter: Time to retire ‘Best Of’ villain category

None among us would disagree that, as a nation, we’re plagued with divisiveness and lack of civil discourse.
Nor would few disagree that at some level, in some way, we’re all in this together. The need to coexist, civilly, in addressing what’s before us is paramount.
To that end, there’s no place in your “Best Of” to identify the top three local villains. It serves no purpose and doesn’t serve our community in any way.
I’d suggest, moving forward, you no longer include it as a category. Don’t be part of the problem.
— Bruce Kelly
Asheville
Editor’s response: Thank you for sharing your thoughts on the Best of WNC category. We continue to believe the category has validity in the form of honest feedback from community members. While today’s civic dialogue has grown more antagonistic, that doesn’t mean Xpress should suppress that feedback by eliminating the category — one that has a lengthy tradition in the years of Best of WNC.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.