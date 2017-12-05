Letter: Tired of Asheville hippie-crites

As a native of Asheville, I want to state that I am tired of these hippie-crites in Asheville. Asheville is overrun by people trying to dress and act like hippies, but these people are toxic, judgmental and vile. They are hypocrites (hippie-crites) and phonies.

These people dress alike, talk alike, quote the same things and do the same things, but they think they are so unique and original. It’s comical, really. If you cannot be true “peace and love,” then shut up and stop playing dress-up. I’m tired of people begging for money and cussing me out when they don’t get what I earned and they feel entitled to. I’m sick of drugs, alcohol and crazy people being what my hometown is known for. I’m tired of people coming here, and within weeks, they are getting fake dreadlocks and calling themselves Willow, Harmony, Wildflower or River. It’s pathetic.

I took my teenage autistic son trick-or-treating in West Asheville, off Haywood Road, and was so outraged by these jerks who dress and talk like hippies, who were bullying and judging kids. We got to a home on Russell Street where the porch had many wannabe hippies on it. My son felt safe to approach them with his mask on. He doesn’t normally approach anyone except on Halloween.

These hippie-crites interrogated my son and were snotty and harsh because he couldn’t answer their questions! Thanks, guys, he will not go again. Feel superior to him now? Why are these hypocrites so self-righteous? They won’t work, they don’t bathe, nor can they go a day without drugs and alcohol, so why do they feel judgmental and superior to a disabled boy? What happened to love? Or acceptance? What happened to kindness? One love? Coexist?

No, you’re a city of liars, posers and hippie-crites! I’m sick and tired of these idiots following each other and being such sheeple. These people are self-righteous hypocrites and should stop pretending until they can walk the walk and talk the talk! We’re sick of you hippie-crites!

— Devin Walker

Candler