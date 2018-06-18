Letter: Urge change in airport parking choices

Like others, I have been deeply offended by the heavy-handed manner in which our airport authority has coerced more people to park in the new parking deck: by closing off 300 spaces in the long-term surface lot. The remaining long-term surface spaces are often filled to capacity, and we are forced to park in the deck at a substantially higher daily rate.

Though rarely available, the 700 long-term surface spaces are priced at $9 per day; the 1,100 garage spaces are $13 per day. In comparison, both of the two major airports closest to Asheville offer more lower-cost, long-term parking choices.The Greenville-Spartanburg airport charges $1 more per day to park in its garages, but it also has nearly 1,500 economy spaces at $5 per day. At Charlotte Douglas, the 5,700 garage spaces cost $10 per day, and about 10,600 surface space are also available at $7 per day.

The Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority should correct this affront in one of two common-sense ways: either 1. reduce the daily rate in the deck to make it a more appealing option; or 2. restore the 300 surface spaces to long-term use so we at least have a choice in where to park.

If readers agree with me on this, I urge them sign the online petition at thepetitionsite.com. Enter “Asheville Airport” in the search box and click on the petition titled “Urge Change in Asheville Airport Long-Term Parking Choices.”

— John Chapman

Asheville