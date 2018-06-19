Letter: Thanks to Frost for standing up to companies

Thanks to Commissioner Ellen Frost for having the courage to stand up to companies looking for a free ride [See June 7 Xpress online post, “County Approves GE Incentives, Launches New Early Childhood Ed Initiatives”].

It’s time someone asked whether we get our money’s worth from these corporate handouts. She recognizes that a high average wage is not the same as a decent living wage for all employees.

— Brennan Green

Weaverville