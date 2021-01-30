Letter: Voice your concerns about Woodfin development

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I am commenting on the conditional use request for property adjoining Richmond Hill Park. I have owned a home in this area for 10 years, and my wife and I have raised our 5-year-old daughter here. We were originally drawn to the area for the natural beauty and solitude of Richmond Hill Park.

I am deeply saddened by the prospect of the forest near the park being destroyed for the planned apartments, homes, office complex, church and hotel. This would instantly move the area from being wild and forested to completely urban.

Our small neighborhood and hundreds of daily Richmond Hill Park visitors do not want a Reynolds Mountain-type development here. If you care about Richmond Hill Park, please attend a Woodfin Town Hall meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. and voice your concerns.

— Joey Werner
Asheville

Editor’s note: The town of Woodfin’s website reports that the Feb. 1 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustment has been canceled because of issues related to COVID-19.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.