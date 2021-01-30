Letter: Voice your concerns about Woodfin development

I am commenting on the conditional use request for property adjoining Richmond Hill Park. I have owned a home in this area for 10 years, and my wife and I have raised our 5-year-old daughter here. We were originally drawn to the area for the natural beauty and solitude of Richmond Hill Park.

I am deeply saddened by the prospect of the forest near the park being destroyed for the planned apartments, homes, office complex, church and hotel. This would instantly move the area from being wild and forested to completely urban.

Our small neighborhood and hundreds of daily Richmond Hill Park visitors do not want a Reynolds Mountain-type development here. If you care about Richmond Hill Park, please attend a Woodfin Town Hall meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. and voice your concerns.

— Joey Werner

Asheville

Editor’s note: The town of Woodfin’s website reports that the Feb. 1 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustment has been canceled because of issues related to COVID-19.