Letter: Bringing shame on the people of WNC

Who were these people who attacked the Capitol? Were they Moms Demand Action? Were they progressive socialists? Were they LGBT militants? Were they Mexican gangs? Were they Black Lives Matter? No. They were white Trump supporters.
They gathered at the Stop the Steal staging rally to protest Trump’s claim of a stolen election. The enraged mob was further riled by a team of agitators including Madison Cawthorn, who along with Don Jr. and Eric Trump and others pushed the mob to a frenzy. … President Trump then urged them to head to the Capitol to what became a violent, seditious uprising against our Congress. “Fight like hell,” Trump said.
After all the horrors of that day, the murder, the desecration and the rape of our democracy, Madison Cawthorn had the impudent lack of any regard or respect for our country to vote to overturn the will of the people and make Donald J. Trump a dictator. Madison Cawthorn has brought great shame on the people of Western North Carolina.
— John H. Fisher
Hendersonville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.