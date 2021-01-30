Letter: Bringing shame on the people of WNC

Who were these people who attacked the Capitol? Were they Moms Demand Action? Were they progressive socialists? Were they LGBT militants? Were they Mexican gangs? Were they Black Lives Matter? No. They were white Trump supporters.

They gathered at the Stop the Steal staging rally to protest Trump’s claim of a stolen election. The enraged mob was further riled by a team of agitators including Madison Cawthorn, who along with Don Jr. and Eric Trump and others pushed the mob to a frenzy. … President Trump then urged them to head to the Capitol to what became a violent, seditious uprising against our Congress. “Fight like hell,” Trump said.

After all the horrors of that day, the murder, the desecration and the rape of our democracy, Madison Cawthorn had the impudent lack of any regard or respect for our country to vote to overturn the will of the people and make Donald J. Trump a dictator. Madison Cawthorn has brought great shame on the people of Western North Carolina.

— John H. Fisher

Hendersonville