Letter: Volunteers have offered water, kindness and hope

As the boil-water advisory is lifted in Asheville, I can’t help but feel that I’ll miss my “water runs.” During this time, I’ve met incredible neighbors and volunteers who radiate amazing positive energy.

Years of living in Texas, where tornadoes are common, and Maine, where frozen pipes can be a problem, along with extensive camping and whitewater trips before the rise of solar panels and “glamping,” have taught me two important lessons: (1) always keep a couple of jugs of water in your bathroom, and (2) while it may be unappealing to some, the old adage holds true: “If it’s yellow, let it mellow; if it’s brown, flush it down.”

When Helene hit, two jugs just weren’t enough. I found some containers outside Ingles, and then the long process of getting water began. Luckily, I live near the Reems Creek Fire Department, where a creek with fresh water flows over rocks, making it easy to scoop up. Sitting on the green grass along the creek, I spent time refilling jugs, which worked for a while. Then, around Oct. 4, a miracle arrived.

From Louisville, Ky., came WaterStep and Lynn Smith, who installed a water purification system at the creek and set up spigots along the fence for filling jugs. I’ll never forget the first time I turned one on: The water flowed quickly and cleanly, and Lynn encouraged me to use it for whatever I needed! Later, they brought in three giant water tanks for after-hours fill-ups. WaterStep is a nonprofit organization funded by donations, dedicated to providing access to potable water around the world.

Keith Krebbs, a resident of Beaverdam, has been a tireless volunteer, offering daily assistance, encouragement and even a hug when needed at our “water run” location. He supervises the water purification system to ensure the water remains clean and safe. His dedication and commitment to the community truly make him a local hero.

Having lived in Asheville for nearly 25 years and retired from my role as a public school educator at Asheville Middle School after 35 years in 2021, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing and participating in a vibrant community. Throughout my 71 years on this “third rock from the sun,” I have experienced a great deal.

What stands out to me the most is the overwhelming kindness, empathy and generosity that characterize the people involved in the recovery and rebuilding of Asheville and all of Western North Carolina. Their dedication to uplifting one another and fostering resilience provides a daily dose of hope that is deeply needed in these times.

— Joanne Robert

Asheville