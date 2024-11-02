Letter: Vote Republican for reason and responsibility

Voting is about priorities. While certainly there is no perfect candidate, a voter should choose who will lead in the direction the voter thinks is best — best for the family, school, city, county, state and nation. This is a tough decision because, depending on the money that candidates get, they are publicized and branded with an image, not with their actual policies or effective solutions to problems.

Which is more important to you: a good personality or good decisions? Prioritize your values. Cast no stones. Look at a candidate’s solutions to problems, not his or her personality.

Look at the local “progressive” Democrats’ results based on their decisions. Was their idea to cut local police funding a good one? Has their irresponsibility with local water facility maintenance and the homeless been “progress”? Are higher taxes to pay for poor solutions “progress”?

Is allowing boys in girls’ sports and locker rooms, and taking girls’ sports scholarships “progress”? Of course, all individuals have rights, but not when they stomp on the rights of others. Who should make decisions about a child’s chosen gender? A government in secret or parents? Who started this?

Thirty-four of our schools received a grade of C or D from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. One got an F. Parents are clamoring to take other education options. Wake up and break up the woke.

Is the one-party rule and a loss of free speech the direction in which you think we should go? Harris supported a speech misinformation police. There is no elected Republican in office in Buncombe! Is this a democracy? Choose your direction.

Be thoughtful and courageous. All the way down your ballot, prioritize reason and responsibility. Vote Republican.

— Janet Burhoe-Jones

Swannanoa