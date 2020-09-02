Letter: Wadsworth would put conservation first

I recently attended a virtual town hall with Jenna Wadsworth, who is running as the Democratic candidate for state commissioner of agriculture and was very impressed by her intelligence, her understanding of the issues affecting farming and food production in our state, and her ideas for addressing these challenging issues. Next, I checked out her website: www.jennawadsworth.com and liked what I read! She is a breath of fresh air for our state, clearly up to facing our fiercest challenges.

I am convinced that people concerned about climate change and environmental integrity, local food resiliency, support for family farmers, getting away from destructive factory farming, equity and social justice, particularly in our food systems, will be excited about supporting Jenna.

Commissioners of agriculture and their work may not be something many people know or care about, but I have learned of its importance and influence on issues I care deeply about. The current commissioner, Steve Troxler, does not believe climate change is real and takes money from big agriculture. According to Jenna, small farmers (of which she is one) know that the climate is changing, growing seasons are unpredictable and that new, innovative “best practices,” putting conservation first, need to be implemented.

Jenna has pledged to not take contributions from corporations and fossil fuel industries, including Duke Energy.

Check out this exciting and visionary candidate and encourage all your voting friends, acquaintances and networks to vote for her, too!

— Anne Craig

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Troxler’s office for a response to a summary of the writer’s points but received none for publication.