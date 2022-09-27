Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’

Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?

Don’t you think this topic should be discussed in schools, as the drugs resemble popular candies?

Here’s a North Carolina health news source as well. From North Carolina Health News:

“‘Fentanyl has poisoned our entire illicit drug supply. There is nothing on the street these days that doesn’t have fentanyl in it,’ said Michelle Mathis, the executive director and co-founder of Olive Branch Ministry, a faith-based harm reduction organization that serves 10 counties in the Piedmont foothills.

“‘We know that it’s not only in the opioids, but it’s also in the stimulants,’ she said.

“Becca Goldstein, a Haywood County outreach worker with the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, said the presence of fentanyl in stimulants is especially perilous because people don’t expect it.”

— Kristen Burns-Warren

Canton