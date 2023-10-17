Letter: We can work together to help end human trafficking

Over the summer, the film Sound of Freedom opened in theaters around the country and quickly raked in close to $190 million. The film tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who has worked to combat child sex trafficking. The movie was gripping and emotionally compelling, painting a picture of heroic individuals fighting to rescue children from horrific situations far from home. Audiences left the theater with a sense of hope and inspiration.

The atrocities that are committed against children are horrific, and they often leave us with a sense of powerlessness and an inability to protect the innocent. It makes sense that this movie inspired hope and left the audience with a sense of vindication. Unfortunately, the reality of human trafficking is much more complicated than what is presented in Sound of Freedom.

The facts tell us that people of all ages, genders and races are trafficked. Trafficking exists not only in foreign countries but here in our own schools, workplaces and communities, where it often goes unnoticed. In Western North Carolina, it is unique in each community. In our rural areas, trafficking is often familial and sometimes intergenerational. This can look like, for example, trading a landlord time with a child to satisfy rent owed. In the larger, busier areas of our region, tourism and disposable income drive the market for trafficking, as do survival needs associated with our unhoused community.

While it is satisfying to watch a movie in which the hero is strong and smart enough to save the day, the reality is that one person can’t end trafficking on their own. It will take the entire community working together.

One of the most common pathways to entry for people who are trafficked is a search for connection and love as well as a need for basic necessities. People want to feel safe and cared for, and unfortunately, this can leave them open to manipulation. One way to help fight trafficking is to simply take care of each other. Check in on your neighbors and other members of your community. Keep an eye out for people who may be struggling and help however you can — whether that be lending an ear, bringing someone a casserole or donating time or money to organizations that work to help people meet their survival needs.

Another way to help end human trafficking is to join the Buncombe County Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition— a quarterly virtual meeting facilitated by Our VOICE, with the goal of offering our community the training, space for conversation and the shared language necessary to fight trafficking in Buncombe County. To register for this coalition, please contact Our VOICE.

Finally, get involved with organizations like Our VOICE and The Hundred Movement, which work to fight human trafficking and offer support to survivors. If you have the capacity, sign up to volunteer or make a donation of supplies or money.

It is a long road, but with all of us together, we can work to end human trafficking in our communities and support survivors who have lived through this experience and come out the other side. If you have any questions or would like more information, please reach out to Our VOICE at 828-252-0562.

— Rita Sneider-Cotter

Executive director, Our VOICE

Asheville