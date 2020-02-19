Letter: Wells balances needs of preservation and growth

I’m excited to vote for Terri Wells in the upcoming primary on March 3. Buncombe County can use her experience, her skills and integrity.

Terri is a lifelong resident of Buncombe County and has seen the incredible growth our community has seen over the last few years. She’s able to balance the needs of preservation — of our farms, our environment and way of life — with the needs of a rapidly growing community. Why? Because she takes the time to listen to people who are affected. She’s a careful decision-maker who does what she says she will do. We need that kind of thoughtfulness and accountability in our elected officials in Buncombe County.

I first met Terri 10 years ago at the Asheville City Schools Foundation, where she was the program director. She impressed me as someone who worked well with all kinds of people — educators, volunteers, families and other community organizations to improve the quality of education. Terri listens to people’s concerns, worked well with others and held herself accountable. Then, those qualities impressed me as needed for her role as a nonprofit employee. Today, those qualities are needed in our publicly elected officials. That’s one reason why I’m voting for Terri.

Lastly — I want to trust the person who is representing me in government. Terri has shown through her actions and character that she is trusted and trustworthy.

Terri has the experience, the character and the passion for our community that is needed in our next Buncombe County commissioner. Visit her website: terriwellsforcommissioner.com to learn more about her priorities and plans. I hope you will join me in voting for her during the Buncombe County Democratic primaries on March 3.

— Beth Russo

Leicester