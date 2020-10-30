Letter: Wells cares deeply about our community

In lots of ways, local elections impact us as much as or more than the big national ones. I encourage you to vote for Terri Wells for Buncombe County commissioner.

Terri is a farmer with deep roots in our community. She cares deeply about what is best for our community and has shown consistently that she can work with people from all political backgrounds and stances, because she listens to and values diverse opinions.

I first met Terri about a decade ago in her role at the Asheville City Schools Foundation. She impressed me with her thoughtful nature, deep sense of responsibility toward our community and its members, and her ability to work with people from all backgrounds. She’s a careful listener; she is a kind person — and she follows up consistently with well-thought-out actions.

Buncombe County needs political leaders who listen to its community members. In today’s deeply weird political climate, we need people who unify us, who listen to people and who act for the greatest good. Terri has my vote, and I hope she’ll have yours as well.

— Beth Russo

Leicester