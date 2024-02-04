Letter: Wells engages with businesses and residents 

As a seasoned business leader with decades of experience in various markets and a deep commitment to fostering strong leadership, I wholeheartedly endorse Terri Wells for reelection as a Buncombe County commissioner in the newly formed District 2, encompassing Leicester, Candler, Swannanoa and North Buncombe.

In her first term, Commissioner Wells has proved to be a dedicated public servant with an authentic desire to engage with the business community and her constituents. For example, when she learned that Buncombe County residents were commuting to work at our employee-owned company in Old Fort, Kitsbow Cycling Apparel, she asked for and received a tour of the manufacturing floor to better understand the work and meet employees.

Her approach is not limited to election periods; rather, she consistently reaches out to understand and address the needs and challenges of local businesses and families. This inclusive and proactive approach is vital for sustaining and growing our diverse business environment, ranging from small businesses and family-owned ventures to larger corporations.

Her understanding of the unique dynamics in our community, coupled with her commitment to inclusive growth, aligns seamlessly with the needs of all of Buncombe County. Her reelection would ensure the continuation of this positive momentum, benefiting businesses and residents alike.

Terri Wells has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to our community’s well-being. Her reelection will enable her to further her valuable work, ensuring that Buncombe County remains a vibrant and prosperous community for all.

— David Billstrom

Black Mountain

Editor’s note: Billstrom reports that he’s volunteering for Wells’ campaign.