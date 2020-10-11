Letter: Wells has skills, values needed for county government

Posted on
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I believe Terri Wells has a unique combination of skills, roots, integrity and values that will be needed for our county government to navigate the coming years as we get through this pandemic and the recovery that will follow.

Terri comes from an intergenerational farming family and cares deeply about preserving our family farms and the rural communities they’re a part of. Terri is also an educator, and as such she very much understands our educational system and the educational disparities and needs of our kids out here in the county.

Terri has been committed to bringing broadband to our rural community for a number of years, and I believe if elected, she will work even harder to bring broadband to the rural corners of Buncombe County. In the age of COVID, with so much moving online, those of us living in these areas really, truly need broadband to thrive!

A vote for Terri is a vote for family farms, for education and for thriving rural communities!

— Tara Adinolfi
Leicester

