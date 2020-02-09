Letter: Wells values agricultural heritage, new paths

As a farmer out in Big Sandy Mush community, I am excited to be able to vote for my neighbor and fellow farmer Terri Wells for District 1 county commissioner.

She has worked tirelessly for our Sandy Mush community, helping to bring sorely needed access to high-speed internet to our rural valley and to honor and promote our agricultural heritage. It is a rare individual who can both value the old ways and find the new paths necessary to bring those ways with us into the future.

Terri is a first-time candidate, and I am delighted that she has decided to bring her passion and skills as both a listener and a leader to benefit a wider community.

I invite you to learn more about Terri at terriwellsforcommissioner.com and hope you will join me in voting for Terri Wells for commissioner in the March 3 Democratic primary.

— Vanessa Campbell

Big Sandy Mush