Letter: What if we stopped using money?

Life can be confusing, and sometimes you just can’t see the forest for the trees. I was reading this on the WLOS website (avl.mx/anb) when I decided to write this.

There is a free vaccine available at Ingles that mitigates the extreme effects of COVID. In my opinion, the reason that everyone has not received the vaccine can be back-traced to the need for the accumulation of wealth. I am not attempting to describe a conspiracy theory because I do not believe in them. One example of many would be that for-profit media choose money over life. This is not a new concept by any means and has led to a great deal of misinformation. The point of this letter is to possibly begin a local discussion about what life would be like if we stopped using money.

I have had trouble describing this in my past, and then suddenly one day, I could see the forest. As a brief statement, absolutely nothing would be different except we would not use money. I mean this literally, in that you would do everything exactly as you do it today, with the exception of there would not be money. There would not be cashiers at the Ingles, but there would still be Ingles.

I have always considered this from an engineer’s perspective and how my life would be different if education and technology did not come with a price tag. I started thinking about how the medical and housing industries would be different if money were not used. Once again, literally nothing else would change except that you would no longer use money. This would be the only difference.

If this happened, you would still need to go to whatever job you do today, but it could change in the future. I really like the job I have now, and I feel like I am important to the company. The reason I have my job today, however, is to accumulate wealth for an individual who is not me. This is the single drawback to my job and has caused a lot of stress over the years. I understand this is “how business works”; however, it’s lame.

I used to work in the restaurant industry, and this feeling was worse because the restaurants did not pay a living wage. The company I work for now pays living wages, but the reason for the company and why I have my job is for profit for an individual. If we stopped using money, I would be a person who works instead of a worker who is a person.

If you have a couple of minutes, think of how your life would change if we just stopped using money, but everything else stayed the same. I believe the best outcome of this would be that everyone would have the same opportunities and access to health care, technology and education.

Thanks for reading my novel!

— Robbie Pitts

Green Mountain