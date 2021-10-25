Letter: Sewage costs cause homelessness

Many people are definitely homeless because they can’t afford sewer hookups, septic tanks, leach fields or the land to put them in, and I don’t think they deserve this environmental burden.

It is the community, the Tourism Development Authority and those downstream that benefit from these things, and the beneficiaries, based on inherently progressive property tax, that should pay for them, and not the homeless, who don’t have them anyway.

I dug half of mine by hand, so I know how tough it is. They even made me dig it big enough for a family, despite being childless and vasectomized. Beats paying for schools.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester