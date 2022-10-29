Letter: Where’s the coverage of Edwards vs. Beach-Ferrara?  

An odd thing has happened on the road to the N.C. 11 congressional election. Mountain Xpress’ coverage has been nearly invisible. Coverage by all other local media has been anemic and superficial. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara vs. Chuck Edwards just doesn’t seem to inspire local media the way the blood sport of Moe Davis vs. Madison Cawthorn did two years ago. A very consequential congressional election doesn’t seem to merit many column inches and any thoughtfulness when it might not boost attention, circulation and clicks.

What has been particularly lacking is attention to who these candidates are concerning their backgrounds, belief and policies. Does a candidate stand for the legacy of Jim Crow or of the civil rights movement or of something entirely different? Regarding the 2020 and 2022 elections, are the differences between Edwards and Cawthorn matters of style or substance? The same question holds for the differences between Beach-Ferrara and Davis. Are the emotions each candidate seeks to evoke important: I think it’s fair to observe fear from Edwards, hope from Beach-Ferrara? Is there a difference between being a reactionary and a thoughtful conservative? Between being a woke radical and a sensible progressive?

From reading Chuck Edwards’ messages to constituents over the last four years, it’s clear that his arrogance knows no bounds. He shares the kind of self-righteousness that Cawthorn pushed like squeaky chalk on a blackboard. His panic about “critical race theory” is remarkable for how well it fits with a longtime Republican attempt to defund and undermine public education. His conception of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is limited to quoting “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” as though that was the sum of the Rev. King’s message and the movement’s demands for justice.

One wonders whether Edwards is aware that the Rev. King was in Memphis that awful April 1968 to give strong and unwavering support to the sanitation workers’ union. One wonders whether the pseudo-populist and virulently anti-union Chuck Edwards would prohibit teaching that fact in North Carolina’s schools and would remove from our school libraries any books that give a deep and comprehensive accounting of the civil rights movement and why it was necessary and just.

With just weeks left before the Nov. 8 election, we should expect that Mountain Xpress will at least try to report on both Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Chuck Edwards, what they represent and what they might do for the people of N.C. 11.

— Paul Weichselbaum

Hendersonville

Editor’s note: The writer reports planning to volunteer for Beach-Ferrara’s campaign but adds: “The author’s perspectives outlined in this letter were not reviewed or approved by Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and her campaign.”

For Xpress’ part, we’d note that Edwards did not respond to multiple requests for participation in the Xpress Voter Guide, though articles published Aug. 24 (avl.mx/c3r) and Sept. 7 (avl.mx/xmasjbh) reported on his positions.