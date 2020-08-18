Letter: Why bring students back now?

It makes little sense to me to bring college students back to campus when the COVID-19 pandemic is at such a high rate. Students didn’t return from spring break last spring when there were no cases of the virus in Jackson County. So, why are we bringing hundreds of students here when there are several cases as well as some deaths?

The only way we can stop the virus is to isolate from one another for three to four weeks. Many of the young people I see around here now aren’t wearing masks. Why would anyone think students will do any better?

I think we should consider the health and welfare of all the people who live here before we import more people from areas where there may be more cases of the virus. I wish people would follow the scientific evidence and wait until it is safe. I am 85 years old, operate a cat shelter and The American Museum of the House Cat, which helps support the shelter. Both have not been allowed to open this year, and there has been no income to support our cause.

A mask will cost much less than my nonprofits have lost by the state’s effort to stop the spread. Maybe you can do it for the cats.

— Harold Sims

Former professor of biology

Cullowhee