Letter: Why can’t we promote peace in holiday parade?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

The Asheville Downtown Association’s parade committee has denied the application of the Only One Earth Coalition to march in the annual holiday parade on Nov. 18.

The Only One Earth Coalition is an association of local organizations that promote saving our planet and peace on Earth.

While recognizing the other cultural and faith-based celebrations during this time, the celebration of the holy day (versus commercial holiday?) of the birth of Jesus is usually what first comes to mind when we speak of “the holidays.”

Although the coalition was permitted to participate in last year’s parade, apparently promoting peace at an event based on celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace will not be allowed this year.

Many of my Christian family members and friends lament how commercial their sacred holy day has become. I would think that a parade unit supporting peace on Earth and saving Earth — far more in line with the true meaning and purpose of the Christmas holy day than the commercial event into which it has evolved — would be welcomed.

I have lived in Asheville for 23-plus years. I had many reasons for relocating here, one being Asheville’s embrace of inclusivity, especially of people and characteristics that made our town fun and unique. Sadly, much of that quality has been lost during recent years.

Can we not try to keep some of that inclusivity alive during this season by allowing a parade unit that promotes care for our home — Earth — and peace as a big way to do that? A parade that is supposedly based on a day celebrating the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, whom Christians embrace in their faith?

In closing, I would like to note that I have observed high school ROTC units in previous years’ holiday parades. Why not balance such military-based displays with a unit devoted to peace?

— Cynthia Heil
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Why can’t we promote peace in holiday parade?

  1. indy499

    You and your tag team letter writing buddy Jones should just go away. Repetitive nonsense.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.