Letter: Why no Asheville Women’s March?

The Women’s March to defeat Trump is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, in Washington, D.C., and across the country. The womensmarch.com website does not indicate that a march is scheduled for Asheville. How is this possible in the most progressive city in Western North Carolina?

I am a 70-year-old woman with no organizing experience — are there no young women activists in this city anymore?

Please get this done! Speaking out publicly against this corrupt president is the only tool we have to defeat him.

— Mary Linda Palmer

Asheville

Editor’s note: WLOS reported last week (avl.mx/6uu) that Asheville Women’s March organizers said the financial strain of putting on the event was too much and were encouraging people to attend the Saturday, Jan. 18, march in Black Mountain. They said they do plan to hold an Asheville march in the fall, closer to Election Day.