Letter: Williams, forever fierce for the people

Having become aware of the “State of Black Asheville” and some of the ways city government is rapidly selling our city to outside interests, I can’t help but want to support the powerful work that is being done by those most knowledgeable about Asheville and how to save lives today, not tomorrow.

And so I have committed myself to making connections to as many leaders in the black community as I personally can, and Dee Williams is certainly one of them. I have seen her not only show up and speak up for the black community, but also I have seen her advocate for a city that is accessible to all of us.

Here are some examples of Dee showing up: I would see her speak at meetings concerning what to do with Walton Street Pool, echoing the words of the people, demanding accountability. I saw her speak at the May Citizen Police Advisory Committee meeting. … I saw her speak at countless City Council meetings as the budget decision wound to a close, and she was forever fierce for the people, whether they be young, old, LGBT, straight, homeowners or renters.

Furthermore, the projects she brings up and the platform she is running on (available at dee4avl.com) are built around data, and I trust her to have the best interests of the most vulnerable in mind at every step. And if she doesn’t get elected, I expect her to hit the ground running, pushing for change until the day she dies — and lives will be saved because of Dee. Our choice is clear!

— Matilda Bliss
Asheville

Editor’s note: Bliss reports that she is a volunteer with Williams’ campaign.

