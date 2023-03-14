Letter: Woolly worms don’t lie

Local witches like me know to watch nature that predicts future events. For example, every autumn we note the color and stripes (or lack thereof) on the then-active orange/red furry bodies of “woolly worms,” the larvae species pyrrharctia isabella, commonly named “tiger moth.” Each horizontal black stripe they bear between black head and tail predicts a snow or frigid cold spell.

This year’s worm bore zero, and many residents have never experienced the absence of “mountain winter,” which tourists flee and only the brave endure. This supports global warming; bodes cessation of our area classified as a “temperate rain zone”; and should serve as motivation to cease relying on heat-radiating asphalt/concrete and decimating tree canopy, shrubs and grass, and impetus to replenish the latter with speedy, thoughtful precision.

— Queen Lady Passion (Dixie Deerman)

High Priestess, Coven Oldenwilde

Asheville