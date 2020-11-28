Letter: You need M, A, S, K to spell ‘make it to spring’

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I’ve been reminded a lot lately of three great things to know: Fall in Western North Carolina is jaw-droppingly gorgeous, elections do eventually end and wearing masks during a pandemic saves lives. You can take my word on the first two, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will back me up on the mask claim. In fact, the CDC recently updated its findings to show that mask-wearing not only protects nearby people, it helps the person wearing the mask stay safe, too [avl.mx/8qa]. Huzzah!

Thank you to those already consistently and correctly donning face coverings. I see you. I pass you in the grocery store, nod at you and your dog out walking, and am grateful for you improving public safety while you’re hard at work at your job. And I know you’re dealing with “maskne,” fogged glasses, muffled voices — it can be annoying. But you have the power to save lives! Every day! You and a little rectangle of fabric are going to get us through this fall and winter.

I get it. Pandemic fatigue is real. My March 2020 self would be shocked by the risks I was taking by the end of the summer in an attempt to have things feel normal again. But now North Carolina’s infection numbers are breaking records, and with the holidays approaching, they’re likely to get worse before they get better [avl.mx/8qb].

Kudos to Gov. Roy Cooper for smartly lowering limits on indoor gatherings [avl.mx/8qc]. We don’t need any more superspreader events before we have a safe and effective vaccine. So please join me in putting on a jacket and a mask and going outside to support our local businesses and community at a safe distance!

— Mary Ellen M. Kustin
Hendersonville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: You need M, A, S, K to spell ‘make it to spring’

  1. Mike

    Please cite for me ONE scientific study that indicates that “homebrew” or “walmart grade ” masks do ANYTHING positive in preventing infection .. I have looked without success. The recently published Danish study showed no significant benefit. OTOH no scientific studies show they cause harm either. So if they make you feel better, go for it.

    • bsummers

      Indonesia is making anti-maskers dig the graves for Covid-19 victims. I look forward to similar punishment for local death cultists.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.