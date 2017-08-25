Asheville, N.C.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
2 thoughts on “Monumental change”
Somebody said to simply rededicate the Vance Monument to Vivian Vance …. lol…
Seriously, AVL could BE THE FIRST (again!) by rededicating the beautiful stone obelisk in memory of the millions of babies killed and sold by Planned Parenthood. That would be fair trade.
Well, she was the first woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress. And she could sure show that Fred Mertz what for. I say do it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vivian_Vance