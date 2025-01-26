Reflections: Jerry Sternberg, a treasure lost

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to community members for their thoughts on the life and impact of Asheville native and longtime Xpress columnist Jerry Sternberg, who died Dec. 25.

BY JIM BARRETT

Very few people contribute as much to our community, especially for people in need, as long and as much as Asheville native Jerry Sternberg did. We already miss him, his insights and his concern for others.

It’s an understatement to say Jerry was a complicated and unique personality — and he relished that image. While he leaned one way on social concerns, he leaned hard against many regulations that he thought stifled progress.

I met Jerry in the 1990s when I worked at Pisgah Legal Services and we were advocating for health and safety housing code standards for the benefit of our low-income clients who were overpaying for substandard housing. Jerry, who was involved with the local Council of Independent Business Owners, was unhappy with our regulatory efforts. A mutual friend took us to lunch to discuss any perceived differences. Jerry quickly understood that we were not trying to make housing more expensive or drive away conscientious landlords but that Pisgah Legal helps vulnerable people in need. He soon became a leading investor in Pisgah Legal’s social justice work. He urged others to support the work that helps low-income people address the causes of poverty.

As you might guess from his black cowboy hats, always worn in public, Jerry wanted you to know where he stood. Readers of Mountain Xpress will remember his provocative and educational commentaries titled “The Gospel According to Jerry.” His 90th birthday edition is a compilation of those columns, sharing his historical perspective on his beloved Asheville and many issues (limited copies are available due to Jerry’s generosity at avl.mx/egh).

Jerry felt strongly about women’s rights regarding reproductive health and safety from abuse. He was a leading supporter of Helpmate and Planned Parenthood locally. He contributed generously to other charitable causes as well as to the political campaigns of candidates he supported. He was financially, intellectually and emotionally invested in his causes, frequently using his considerable political and business influence to further antipoverty strategies such as increasing the supply of workforce housing.

He was constantly on the phone to solve a problem — or plan a Jewish holiday gathering with family, set up his next golf outing or card game with his buddies. Caring for others was his life — well lived.

Jerry Sternberg’s keen sense of justice and compassion for people in need were beyond exemplary. His generosity has and will improve the lives of thousands of people for generations.

Jim Barrett recently retired as executive director of the nonprofit antipoverty organization Pisgah Legal Services, where he worked for 41 years.