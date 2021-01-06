Xpress announces changes for 2021

Dear readers,

Thanks to your continued readership, plus the support of local businesses and contributions from community members, Mountain Xpress came through 2020 successfully — even with some panache.

As 2021 dawns, we need to adjust our operations in anticipation of what’s shaping up to be another challenging year. Our focus and commitment must be on positioning Mountain Xpress to continue serving the Western North Carolina community and preserving our ability to rebound when business conditions ease.

Inside our offices, we’ve announced several changes, which we want to share with the broader community. In the coming weeks, you will see the following shifts:

Our papers will be smaller through the winter.

We will stop publishing movie reviews for the foreseeable future. When space is available in our print editions, we will direct readers to AshevilleMovies.com, where local reviewers Edwin Arnaudin and Bruce Steele will continue to share insights on the latest releases and happenings.

Our Asheville Archives history feature will likewise go on hiatus.

Our Food and Arts & Entertainment sections will be combined under the name Arts & Culture. Thomas Calder will lead that new section as its editor.

We have had to say a fond farewell to Laura Hackett , membership and development coordinator, with much appreciation for her innovative work establishing Xpress’ reader support program and daily email newsletter.

While these changes are undeniably wrenching, we want to stress that they are made with the objective of ensuring Mountain Xpress’ ability to continue its contributions to the vitality and success of this community.

Onward,

Jeff Fobes

Founder and publisher