Mike Doughty is a man on a mission, and he always has been. A prolific songwriter, Doughty was at The Grey Eagle recently to promote his ninth solo studio record, The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns.

In a departure from the record, Doughty gave a stripped-down performance of two songs in the green room before hitting the stage.

“I Can’t Believe I Found You in That Town”

“Wait! You’ll Find a Better Way”