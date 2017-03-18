Poetry workshop and reading by Jaki Shelton Green, March 25

Poet Jaki Shelton Green, described by the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame as “North Carolina poetry’s Billie Holiday,” was born in Alamance County and now lives in Mebane. Green received the North Carolina Award for Literature in 2003 and, in 2007, was named the inaugural North Carolina Piedmont Laureate. She visits Asheville on Saturday, March 25, for two events hosted by Word on the Street, a local organization that publishes and online arts magazine by and for teens.

Green leads a poetry workshop for teens at the Burton Street Community Street Center from 1-3 p.m. The workshop is free but space is limited — see below for info on how to register. A free reading, open to the community, follows at 3:30 p.m.

