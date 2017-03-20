Smart bets: Catie Curtis

Veteran folk singer-songwriter Catie Curtis released her 14th album, While We’re Here, last month. The new record features Curtis’ trademark clear delivery of soul-searching lyrics paired with simple acoustic accompaniments. While We’re Here explores questions of change, privilege and love through its crystalline lines and harmony-laden choruses. The album’s release tour is a special one for Curtis, as she recently announced it will be her last. Isis Music Hall hosts the performance in Asheville. “I feel fortunate that, as a touring musician, I get to enjoy it every couple years when I come to play,” Curtis says of Asheville and Isis. Local singer Jenna Lindbo will provide the harmonies for Curtis’ seated show at Isis Music Hall on Thursday, March 23, at 8:30 p.m. $15/$18. isisasheville.com. Photo by Paul Janovitz
