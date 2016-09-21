Smart bets: Jeanne Johnson

As she opens Asheville Baroque Concerts’ second performance season, Atlanta-based musician Jeanne Johnson will revive a musical era. Her show, titled Connections, honors “the far-reaching influence of the 17th-century southern German and Austrian violin virtuosos,” according to a media release. “Through their own brilliant compositions, written for themselves and their peers, these violinists immortalized this exciting, experimental time in the history of violin playing.” Johnson (baroque violin), along with Barbara Weiss (harpsichord) and the local event series’ artistic director Gail Ann Schroeder (viola da gamba), will perform works by composers Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber, Nicola Matteis, Johann Jakob Walther, William Young, Samuel Friedrich Capricornus and Georg Philipp Telemann. Oakley United Methodist Church hosts the show on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. $15/$20 ($5 for students). ashevillebaroque.org. Photo courtesy of Johnson