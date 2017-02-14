Smart bets: Shallows

Asheville-based band Shallows performs headbanging metal with a nod to ’90s rock. The group’s upcoming show at The Mothlight celebrates the release of its third recording, but the concert is also an opportunity for the group to empower its audience. “Given the heavy tide of dark energy presently flooding the human realm, we are very excited for the ritual of a show to help express some portion of the collective sadness, anger and despair we’ve embodied, and to stake our claim to create space for potential healing or transformation of those emotions into action and empowerment,” says guitarist/vocalist Cameron Zarrabzadeh. “We’re also just simply stoked to finally release some of our music on vinyl!” Shoegaze groups Knives and Daggers and VIA will open the record release show on Friday, Feb. 17. Free. themothlight.com. Photo by Marissa Zarrabzadeh