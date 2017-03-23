Smart bets: The Mandingo Ambassadors

Mamady Kouyate was born into a Griot lineage (the equivalent of musical royalty) in West African Guinea. He was imprisoned four times for sounding off against the mistreatment of musicians before he escaped to New York City, where he founded the Mandingo Ambassadors. The group carries forth the sound of Guinean Afro-jazz unfettered by the oppression of the Guinean government. UNC Asheville welcomes the Mandingo Ambassadors to its campus. Kouyate will give a master class on Guinean guitar and Fulani flute on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in Lipinsky room 018. Another master class on the history of Guinean music will take place Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in the Humanities Lecture Hall. The visit culminates with a performance in Lipinsky Auditorium on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. $15 general admission/$10 OLLI members and UNCA alumni/free for UNCA students. events.unca.edu. Photo by Magali Regis