Smart bets: United Through Music

United Through Music will celebrate all the types of tunes our town has to offer. From the quick rap and slow beats of Mook, to Siren Xo’s ’90s-era R&B, to the fleet guitar picking of Rad & James, the diverse lineup has something for everyone — and that’s the point. In the midst of a country divided, these disparate artists are coming together to prove we’re all united through music. “This show not only sheds light on local artistry but is unbiased in its approach to represent a diverse population,” says Mook. “I am excited to share the same space with creative minds who appreciate the importance of cultivating unity within our community.” Mic Savvy, Blaze III, Marley P and DJ Bionik from New York City will also perform at the showcase at UpCountry Brewing on Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 p.m. $5. upcountrybrewing.com. Photo of Mook by Ty Mo Photography