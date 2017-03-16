Press release:

“When words are not enough, music goes deep into the soul and can transform a seemingly hopeless situation,” says Cecilia St. King international musician performing at Jubilee! Community in Asheville on March 26th at 7pm.

Cecilia St. King is an Inner Peace Troubadour who has dedicated her life to healing our planet through the power of music. Over her 25-year career, she has performed worldwide. After running from the falling towers of the World Trade Center and discovering cancer in her throat 6 months later, her focus turned to PEACE. Touring throughout the United States for the past 16 years, she has sung in places as diverse as San Quentin prison to the Parliament of the World’s Religions.

Her work has been endorsed by the United Nations, the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence and the National Peace Academy.

Translating spirituality into song, she blends American roots music, merging rock, blues, folk, spirituals and a hint of jazz. Her music is positive, contemporary, non-denominational and offers a powerful antidote to turmoil in our current times. Audiences are encouraged to participate, singing a joyous note, they will laugh and might cry, but most assuredly they are left feeling a sense of hope that, no doubt, leaves them wanting more.

Jay Whitham, local singer-songwriter and musician, will accompany St. King.

Local Asheville poet, writer, speaker (and grocery store cashier) Majo Madden, will be offering his poetry during the performance. Personal, psychological and accessible, his poetry is for people who don’t like poetry. His poem for this concert addresses his primary current fixation – how to do social activism from a peaceful, loving place. He will be accompanied by Robert Thomas on piano and three contact improv dancers: Amanda Levesque, Giovanna Allegretti and Tom Kilby.

Concert for Peace & Justice with Cecilia St. King, accompanied by Jay Whitham.

Poetry by Majo Madden

Jubilee! Community

46 Wall St, Asheville, NC 28801

Sunday: March 26th – 7:00 pm

www.CeciliaStKing.com

Ticket charge: Suggested donation $10.00 in advance, $12.00 at the door.

All proceeds above the cost will go to support social justice actions through Jubilee! and faith communities in Western North Carolina.