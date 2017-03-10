Press release from media representative:

Margaret Curtis exhibit of New and Old Drawing and Paintings will open at the Flood Gallery at 2160 Hwy 70 near Swannanoa, on March 18th from 4pm to 7pm and continue through May 13th 2017.

Tryon-based artist Margaret Curtis’s figurative paintings and drawings tackle controversial social and women’s issues with painstaking detail and alluring imagery. Margaret believes that making art is an abnormal activity, albeit a positive one. She states: “Art making, in my opinion springs from imbalance. It is an attempt to provide truer meaning and order to a cultural world of smoke and mirrors. The culture that most people take for granted and never bother to question is a giant irritant to the artist. Even artist that make beautiful work do so from this raw aching place.”

The narratives in Curtis’s work are fictions woven of childhood memories and grown up perspectives and concerns. Jerry Saltz from Art in American has this to say: “Margaret Curtis” paintings and drawings proved you can have your cake and eat it too. Inherently political, yet frivolously beautiful, these drifting gossamer images told tales of the difficult lives of girls and women.”

Margaret Curtis was represented for ten years by P.P.O.W. Gallery in New York City. Her work has been exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum of Art and The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

She was included in “The Figure: Another Side of Modernism” at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and “Bad Girls” at The New Museum in New York and other major group shows. She has also shown at Zolla Lieberman Gallery, Chicago, The Huntington Beach Art Center, CA, and Salama Caro Gallery of London. She taught painting at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan. Curtis is the recipient of the Ellen Battell Stoeckel Fellowship, Yale Summer School of Art, and the Predmore Award from Duke University.

The opening on March 18th from 4pm to 7pm is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.