Press release from ASAP:

ASAP (Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project) kicks off 2017 with their 14th Annual Business of Farming Conference and two workshops in partnership with NC Cooperative Extension and Mountain BizWorks. These initiatives are designed to offer farmers marketing, financial and production tools and resources to improve farm businesses.

The first workshop of the year, Pricing for Profit, will be conducted by Mountain Bizworks at ASAP’s office in Asheville on January 31 and will focus on basic business financial planning strategies and tools for farmers. This standalone workshop aligns with the business planning track at ASAP’s Business of Farming Conference on February 25 at the AB Tech Conference Center in Asheville. The conference provides training and networking opportunity and promises to offer valuable opportunities for both beginning and experienced farmers. Business and marketing workshops led by regional professionals and farmers will cover topics including “Demystifying Social Media,” Protecting Your Farm: Legal Tools for Farmers,” and “Markets for Medicinal Herbs.” The popular Grower-Buyer Meetings also returns at the conference with local buyers from area restaurants, grocers, and distributors. New this year will be the opportunity to also attend an on-farm cool season crop workshop, offered by NC Cooperative Extension, the day before the conference.

“The Business of Farming Conference has been a huge help to our business,” said Tracy Cavagnaro of Holt Orchards. “We learn so much each year from the variety of classes that are offered and the programs that are available through ASAP. We have also made friends and connections with employees, other attendees and business owners. I walk away from the conference with a bunch of ideas and excitement for the next season.”

Registration for the conference and workshops is open at asapconnections.org or by contacting the ASAP office at (828) 236-1282. The Business of Farming Conference is made possible with support from the Buncombe County Service Foundation, Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Farm Burger, Southern Risk Management Education Center, USDA Risk Management Agency, and many more community partners.

ABOUT ASAP (APPALACHIAN SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE PROJECT)

ASAP’s mission is to help local farms thrive, link farmers to markets and supporters, and build healthy communities through connections to local food. To learn more about ASAP’s work, visit asapconnections.org, or call (828) 236-1282.