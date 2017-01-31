From Asheville Interfaith:
World Interfaith Harmony Week (http://worldinterfaithharmonyweek.com) is February 1-7, and AshevilleInterfaith.org is sponsoring two events this coming weekend to help honor and celebrate the diversity found in our community.
- Saturday, Feb. 4: Visit to Mount Soma and Sri Somesvara Hindu/Vedic Temple. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30p.m. Contact Vicki Garlock at vickig@jubileecommunity.org.
- Sunday, Feb. 5: Interfaith Fellowship Potluck at First Baptist Church-Asheville from 5-7 p.m. We are looking forward to sharing food and socializing with our interfaith families and friends! Please consider announcing this in your meetings/worship and to your members and friends, and (where possible) getting a count of those who plan on coming so that we have numbers to plan with (we’ll also try to briefly recognize all groups who attend). Send that count, or RSVP individually, to Hal Littleton at hallittleton@gmail.com (or call 828-776-2860). Those attending are asked to bring an ample dish of your traditional food (that is, enough to share). Coffee, tea, water, plates and utensils will be provided.
For more information, see the flyer below or visit AshevilleInterfaith.org.