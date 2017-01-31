Sunday, Feb. 5: Interfaith Fellowship Potluck at First Baptist Church-Asheville from 5-7 p.m.

We are looking forward to sharing food and socializing with our interfaith families and friends! Please consider announcing this in your meetings/worship and to your members and friends, and (where possible) getting a count of those who plan on coming so that we have numbers to plan with (we’ll also try to briefly recognize all groups who attend). Send that count, or RSVP individually, to Hal Littleton at

hallittleton@gmail.com

(or call

828-776-2860