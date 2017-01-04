Gypsy Jazz 101 Workshop Jan. 18 at Asheville Music School

Join us for this one time introduction to the fundamentals of Gypsy Jazz guitar playing! Every January at the Grey Eagle, Asheville celebrates the life and legacy of Django Reinhardt with an evening of Gypsy Jazz music. This year, Asheville Music School is joining the celebration by offering a workshop to musicians interested in learning more about this style of playing.

The workshop will be led by guitarists Steve Karla (Hot Point Trio) and Phil Alley (Gypsy Guitars). The class will cover a variety of topics ranging from the history of the style to the specific techniques used for rhythm and lead playing. The class will serve as a beginning introduction to the style and is open to all ages and skill levels. All instruments welcome.

$15 per person.



When: January 18 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Asheville Music School, 126 College St.

Buy tickets for Gypsy Jazz 101 Workshop at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2723552

Sign up now and add a little Gypsy Jazz flavor to your playing!