Press release from Asheville Music School:

The fifth annual Sound Effects concert to benefit Asheville Music School will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 6 – 9:30 PM at Isis Music Hall. The featured headliner will showcase AMS teachers and students performing The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour album in its entirety, with full instrumentation.

“We had such an amazing experience last year performing the entire Abbey Road, that we decided to perform another Beatles record,” said AMS Assistant Director Ryan Reardon. “It’s a really fun record, with songs like ‘I Am The Walrus’ and ‘All You Need Is Love.’” All proceeds from the event will benefit Asheville Music School’s operations, mission, and programs, particularly the school’s growing outreach and scholarship programs.

The event will also feature AMS Outreach ensembles, including the AMS Rock Band (aka Minør) and Vinyl Crossroads, as well as performances by AMS teachers, including local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens. Another highlight will be the announcement of winners of the “All You Need Is Love” campaign, where AMS families and students donate to our scholarship program in exchange for prizes. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of silent auction and raffle items donated by area businesses, including a day of recording at Echo Mountain Recording Studio.

Sponsors of the 2017 benefit include: 828 Design, Isis Music Hall, Limones, Carol Marin at Mosaic Realty, Henco Reprographics, and Lazoom Tours

About Asheville Music School

Launched in 1996 as a community-based business, Asheville Music School transitioned into nonprofit status in 2012 and relocated to Pack Square. AMS currently has an enrollment of nearly 400 students of all ages and skill levels who study a variety of instruments in private and group lessons, summer camps, ensembles and workshops. The 37 members of the AMS music faculty are all professional music educators and teaching artists.

The mission of AMS is to strengthen Western NC communities through music education and outreach. Through the Paul Thorpe Music Education Fund, created in honor of the late director of the school, AMS has awarded more than $35,000 in scholarships to over 400 youth and adults who are unable to afford music instruction and instruments. The Sound Education Outreach Program is comprised of youth and adult ensembles that perform free of charge for youth, seniors and people living with disabilities at community sites.

Tickets

Tickets to the event are $15 in advance and $18 at the door; $7 for children under 12; and free for ages 2 and younger. Advance tickets may be purchased on the Isis website at isisasheville.com, or in person at Asheville Music School. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy fine dining at Isis prior to the show; a portion of dinner sales will be donated to AMS. Dinner reservations are recommended and may be made by calling Isis at (828) 575-2737.