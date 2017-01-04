Press release:

WNCW is proud to again partner with the Foundation Performing Arts Center to present “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live.” WNCW’s acclaimed bluegrass show “Goin’ Across the Mountain” is a favorite of traditional and contemporary bluegrass fans across the region every Saturday afternoon. Now it comes to life on stage as we bring together some of the biggest names in bluegrass music.

Balsam Range, from Haywood County, NC is one of the most popular and awarded bluegrass bands in the nation. They will be playing this fundraiser for WNCW at Isothermal Community College Auditorium in Spindale, NC on Friday, January 13 Show starts at 7 pm.

The band just released their 6th album, Mountain Voodoo, on November 11 and their first single “Blue Collar Dreams” has been the number one played song for the month of November and December according to Bluegrass Today airplay charts (reported by DJ’s from both satellite and terrestrial radio)

They were also the 2014 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Entertainers of the Year and the 2014 and 2015 Vocal Group of the year, among other awards.

This show takes place in the beautiful Foundation Performing Arts & Conference Center Located on the campus of Isothermal Community College. The Foundation houses the Frank and Mabel West Auditorium, a 1,300-fixed seat proscenium theatre with box seats on two levels.

Tickets are still available for only $20- Stop by Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m – 5 p.m., to purchase tickets, or call (828) 286-9990 for more information or visit them on the web: www.foundationshows.org/performances